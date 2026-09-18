El Paso, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
September 18, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Roach and I La Cucaracha y yo," a new book by Gloria Hantzopulos Flores, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A heartwarming tale designed to help children discover their inner bravery when facing everyday fears.
Sometimes in life, children and adults alike are faced with obstacles that seem impossible to overcome. In "The Roach and I," that obstacle takes the shape of a big, scary insect crawling closer when least expected. Through a relatable and humorous lens, the book encourages young readers to be brave and face their fears, transforming an encounter with a creepy-crawly critter into a lesson in courage.
"The Roach and I" serves as an ideal reading tool for parents and educators looking to foster resilience and confidence in young minds.
About the Author
Gloria Hantzopulos Flores is a passionate bilingual teacher who dedicated forty years to the El Paso Independent School District before tutoring students for an additional ten years. She began crafting stories as examples to teach her students how to write, later sharing them with family and friends. Her love for storytelling grew from the joy and laughter her tales brought to those around her. A proud mother of three, grandmother of seven, and great-grandmother of three, Flores enjoys traveling and swimming in the ocean.
"The Roach and I La Cucaracha y yo" is a 24-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-438-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-roach-and-i-la-cucaracha-y-yo . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us