East Dublin, GA Author Publishes Poetry Book
September 23, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Voice Behind the Pen", a new book by Kaiya Michelle Hamilton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Author and artist Kaiya Michelle Hamilton announces the release of her debut book, The Voice Behind the Pen, a deeply personal collection of poetry and original artwork now available to readers nationwide. Culminating 20 years of creative expression, the book offers an intimate exploration of life, emotion, and spiritual endurance through Hamilton's unique perspective.
"The Voice Behind the Pen" captures the diverse circumstances, feelings, and hard-won lessons that have shaped Hamilton's life. Through evocative verse and complementary visual art, the collection addresses universal human experiences in a distinct, authentic voice. Hamilton's goal is to offer readers fresh insight while providing encouragement to persevere through life's challenges.
Raised as an only child, Hamilton developed an early passion for reading and writing, discovering her poetic voice at a young age. Throughout her academic career, her work was featured in school publications and local newspapers as she continued to refine her craft.
Anchored by her steadfast faith in God, Hamilton views her creative work as a platform to share joy, hope, and resilience with others. The Voice Behind the Pen represents the realization of a lifelong dream to compile her written and visual works into a single, cohesive collection.
About the Author
Kaiya Michelle Hamilton is an author, poet, and artist. Writing from an early age, her work has been featured in local publications throughout her academic life. Grounded in her faith, she uses her poetry and artwork to encourage others and share the joy of the Lord. The Voice Behind the Pen is her first published collection.
"The Voice Behind the Pen" is a 148-page paperback with a retail price of $28.00 (eBook $23.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-035-4 . Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-voice-behind-the-pen For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Dorrance Publishing
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Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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