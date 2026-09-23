Bethesda, MD Author Publishes Science Fiction Thriller Novel
September 23, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"War in the Multiverse Book I: The Immortality Gene," a new book by Michael Hays, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Come along on a pulse-pounding journey through parallel worlds in the new sci-fi thriller, "War in the Multiverse." Seamlessly blending non-stop action, political intrigue, and cosmic lore, this riveting novel connects a tragic event on Earth to an ancient alien threat facing a distant civilization.
The story begins just outside Washington, D.C., where Assistant United States Attorney Colton O'Rourke is brought in to investigate a catastrophic plane crash. What initially looks like a tragic accident quickly turns into something far more sinister. Investigators discover the cockpit door was ripped from its hinges with superhuman strength, and unusual insectoid DNA is found beneath a victim's fingernails.
As O'Rourke teams up with FBI Special Agent Willie Green and CIA Assistant General Counsel Josephine Landry, the trio finds themselves targeted by shadowy, relentless enemies desperate to keep the truth buried.
Meanwhile, in a parallel dimension on the planet Zoria, Lord Astrial and his daughters are fighting for survival against mutated creatures. A mysterious Silver Orb, left behind by an unknown ancient race, reveals that Zoria's only hope for salvation rests within a powerful, elusive gene hidden deep inside the human genome on Earth.
Their cross-dimensional search eventually collides with O'Rourke's investigation. From the historic Konark Sun Temple in India to the depths of the Amazon rainforest, the two worlds must unite to solve the mystery of the crash and stop an ancient, alien evil capable of destroying both realities.
"War in the Multiverse Book I: The Immortality Gene" is a 596-page paperback with a retail price of $29.00 (hardback $41.00, eBook $8.99). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-028-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/war-in-the-multiverse-book-i-the-immortality-gene . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us