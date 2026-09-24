Tamworth, NH Author Brings Halloween Magic to Life
September 24, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "The Witch Cat," a children's book written and illustrated by Ann M. Willett.
Set on a farm beneath a full moon, "The Witch Cat" begins as an orange cat rests before his evening prowl. His routine changes dramatically when a witch appears and decides she needs help completing her Halloween enchantments. She casts a spell on both the cat and the farmer's broom, transforming the feline into the magical Witch Cat and sending the newly enchanted pair on a nighttime journey.
As the Witch Cat and broom travel around the farm, their magic transforms ordinary objects and familiar sights into Halloween creations. A pumpkin becomes a shining jack-o'-lantern, while other encounters produce a spider and her web, bats, an owl, ghosts, and additional spooky surprises.
The adventure unfolds through Willett's detailed illustrations, which feature a striking visual palette dominated by black, white, yellow, and orange. Farmhouses, barns, fields, mountains, animals, and nighttime landscapes provide the setting for the story's Halloween transformations.
As the evening progresses, the Witch Cat and enchanted broom discover one last opportunity to use their powers before Halloween comes to an end. By morning, the cat is once again resting at the farmhouse, left to wonder whether his extraordinary adventure truly happened or was simply a dream.
"The Witch Cat" is a 58-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (hardback $40.00, eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-228-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-witch-cat . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us