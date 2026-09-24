East Orange, NJ Author Examines Testing, Teacher Creativity, and Individuality
September 24, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces "Beyond the Script" by Jemma Shillingford, PhD, an educator from East Orange, New Jersey.
Drawing on decades of experience in education, Shillingford examines the tension between the individual nature of learning and educational systems increasingly shaped by standardized testing, pacing guides, curriculum mandates, data, and accountability.
Her professional journey began in Dominica, where she received teacher training and began her career at a Catholic primary school. She later attended Mico Teachers' College in Jamaica, specializing in special education with a focus on visual impairment. Her experiences also included mentoring teacher trainees in Anguilla before continuing her education and teaching career in the United States. She subsequently earned a master's degree in special education and a PhD in Special Education.
In "Beyond the Script," Shillingford draws on those experiences to consider the changing role of educators and the consequences of systems that can prioritize uniformity over individual needs. Among the subjects explored are special education, teacher preparation, curriculum change, school leadership, state intervention, accountability, standardized testing, differentiated instruction, and teacher autonomy.
Throughout the book, Shillingford returns to the human dimension of education. She challenges the idea that uniformity necessarily produces equity and considers the importance of professional judgment, flexibility, meaningful teacher-student relationships, high expectations, and instruction responsive to individual learners.
Her reflections also document periods of institutional upheaval, including leadership turnover, school restructuring, changing curricula, and increased testing pressures. Against that backdrop, "Beyond the Script" asks readers to reconsider how educational success is defined and what may be overlooked when achievement is measured primarily through numbers.
"Beyond the Script" is a 126-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-276-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/beyond-the-script . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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