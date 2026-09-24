Pittsburgh, PA Author Celebrates Faith, People, and Everyday Connections
September 24, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Treasured Moments: Volume 1" by Anna Marie Schwager, a poetry collection inspired by experiences that give everyday life meaning.
Schwager describes her inspiration as beginning with a poem before her thoughts "blossomed and expanded." Her desire to put smiles on people's faces led her to begin capturing those thoughts in poetry.
Across the collection, Schwager introduces readers to a wide range of people. Friends, couples, caregivers, professionals, young people considering their futures, people devoted to faith, and memorable personalities become subjects for poems that highlight their qualities, interests, ambitions, relationships, and contributions to others.
This collection also reaches beyond individual portraits. Schwager writes about romantic love and disappointment, friendship, aging, springtime, nature, loss, encouragement, prayer, Easter, spiritual service, and God's love. Humor appears alongside more contemplative pieces, creating a collection shaped by both lighthearted observations and personal reflection.
Christian spirituality is a recurring element of the book. Schwager credits Jesus and her "two angels in heaven," Danny and Susie, with inspiring her writing, and numerous poems explore prayer, devotion, God's creation, service, and faith.
"Treasured Moments: Volume 1" is a 90-page paperback with a retail price of $29.00 (eBook $24.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-029-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/treasured-moments-volume-1 . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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