Orange, CA Author Explores International Dating and Later-Life Companionship
September 24, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Letters from China" by Drex Mangus, a candid account of one man's experiences pursuing companionship through international dating.
After retiring, Mangus found himself reconsidering relationships and his future. His experiences with conventional online dating eventually led him to websites connecting Western men with women in Asia. Drawn particularly to China, Mangus began corresponding with women thousands of miles away and embarked on what would become an increasingly involved personal journey.
"Letters from China" chronicles that journey through Mangus's experiences with dating websites, letters, telephone conversations, language barriers, Mandarin study, WeChat, cultural differences, and the practical and emotional questions involved in deciding whether an online relationship could become a lasting personal connection.
The book incorporates correspondence Mangus received during his search and presents his observations about dating, companionship, marriage, technology, and Chinese society. His approach is personal and outspoken, documenting both his enthusiasm and his growing caution as he learns to distinguish between promising connections and encounters he believes are unlikely to progress beyond paid online communication.
The result combines memoir with observations and lessons drawn from experience. It addresses themes particularly relevant to readers interested in later-life companionship, international relationships, online dating, cultural differences, and unconventional approaches to beginning a new chapter after retirement.
"Letters from China" is a 234-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-191-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/letters-from-china . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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