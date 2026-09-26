Columbus, OH Author Explores History Through Interactive Activities
September 26, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Puzzles from the History Museum" by Emily Prieto, a book that pairs explorations of historical eras and events with puzzles and activities.
This book opens by considering the importance of storytelling and its role in sharing experiences, customs, culture, and knowledge across generations. From there, Prieto takes readers through a broad historical journey beginning with the Ice Age and continuing through events of the modern era.
Among the subjects explored are the Revolutionary War, Civil War, World War I, World War II, the Civil Rights Movement, the Vietnam War, and the 21st century. Historical discussions introduce readers to people, conflicts, terminology, social movements, technological developments, and other subjects associated with these periods.
This book adds an interactive component through activities including word searches, word scrambles, word mining, fill-in-the-blank exercises, multiple-choice questions, and illustrated pages. These activities give readers opportunities to engage with historical names, concepts, events, and vocabulary as they progress through the book.
The result is a combination of historical exploration and puzzle-based activity that approaches the past as something readers can actively examine rather than simply read about.
"Puzzles from the History Museum" is a 44-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-319-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/puzzles-from-the-history-museum . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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