Pensacola, FL Author Invites Readers to Imagine a City of Peace, Love, and Joy
September 26, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Rockerway City" by Herman E. Crosby, Sr., a book that invites readers to envision a community shaped by peace, love, kindness, faith, and joy.
The narrative begins as Sire boards a train in York Town North bound for Rockerway City in the Deep South. During the journey, he meets Young One and describes what makes the imagined city distinctive. In Sire's telling, Rockerway City offers a welcoming social environment built around compassionate people, brotherly love, friendship, music, food, recreation, faith, and community.
After arriving, the narrative follows Sire through his experiences in the city and his relationship with his "love mate," Baby. Their conversations and activities, from gospel singing and dancing to dining, church attendance, sightseeing, and visits to the park and beach, provide a setting for broader reflections on companionship, family, morality, spirituality, justice, freedom, and the importance of treating others with dignity.
This book also incorporates poems, songs, dreams, and meditations, giving Sire additional ways to express his hopes for both Rockerway City and the wider world.
Throughout the work, the imagined city serves as a setting for exploring the human desire for belonging, happiness, spiritual strength, meaningful relationships, and a more compassionate society.
"Rockerway City" is a 72-page hardback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-123-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/rockerway-city . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us