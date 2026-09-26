Brooklyn, NY Author Presents His Horse-Racing Method
September 26, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Relative Handicapping (The Way to Victory and Big Payoffs)" by Racetrack Artie, a book presenting the author's approach to horse-racing handicapping.
Designed for horse players interested in race analysis, "Relative Handicapping" focuses on five areas of the racing form: class of race, variant, first call, second call, and handicapper comments. Racetrack Artie uses these elements as the foundation of a method for calculating projected pace and comparing contenders.
A central feature is the author's sprint-distance pace chart. This book explains how it can be used to derive projected pace when a horse is moving between different race distances. Racetrack Artie also describes a matching process involving first- and second-call information and demonstrates how class, projected pace, and track variants enter his analysis.
This book moves from foundational rules and instructions into worked racing examples. Races from tracks including Tampa Bay, Sam Houston, Penn National, Ellis Park, Indiana Downs, and many more are used to demonstrate aspects of the method.
Racetrack Artie presents "Relative Handicapping" as a way to share his handicapping method with fellow horse players and future fans of racing.
"Relative Handicapping (The Way to Victory and Big Payoffs)" is a 64-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-434-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/relative-handicapping-the-way-to-victory-and-big-payoffs . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us