Canadian Author Explores Family, Betrayal, and the Search for Truth
September 29, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Dead to Me: Breaking Free from Toxic Bonds" by Talia Everly, a novel exploring fractured family relationships, manipulation, betrayal, and the difficult process of questioning long-held beliefs.
At the center of the story is Tessa, who has spent years believing she understands her family and trusting her sister Taryn as one of the most important people in her life. But seemingly small moments begin to unsettle that confidence. Tessa finds herself excluded from family gatherings, encounters stories that do not quite align, and begins noticing patterns she previously dismissed or explained away.
As those inconsistencies accumulate, Tessa starts reconsidering the relationships and narratives that have shaped her understanding of her family.
Through its focus on sisterhood and a family divided by competing versions of events, "Dead to Me" examines the emotional effects of manipulation, misplaced trust, silence, estrangement, and betrayal. The novel also considers what it means to recognize unhealthy relational patterns and begin moving beyond them.
The book's opening establishes a family that may appear whole from the outside while carrying deep divisions beneath the surface. From there, the story follows Tessa as doubts that once seemed easy to dismiss become increasingly difficult to ignore.
"Dead to Me" is a 214-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-206-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/dead-to-me . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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