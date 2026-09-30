Houston, TX Authors Invite Young Readers on a Cross-Cultural Coloring Adventure
September 30, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Aaron and Canelo's Adventures Coloring Book" by Amelia and Aaron Heanton, a children's coloring book combining illustrated activities with the adventures of an energetic dog named Canelo.
Canelo's story begins in the sunshine of Bucerías, Mexico, where his days include chasing baby chickens through the garden, accompanying cowboys as they move dairy cows, and playing with his canine friend Cowboy. The book also incorporates scenes surrounding Semana Santa and Easter as Canelo experiences the life and traditions around him.
Canelo's familiar world eventually expands when he joins Amelia and Aaron on a journey to Canada. The change introduces him to snow, unfamiliar surroundings, new animal friends, and another language. In one later adventure, Canelo encounters French greetings at a market and begins connecting new words with the friendly people around him.
Throughout the book, black-and-white illustrations give children opportunities to color scenes from Canelo's adventures, from tropical landscapes and ranch animals to snowy Canadian surroundings.
Themes of friendship, transition, curiosity, cultural experience, and finding comfort in a new home run throughout Canelo's journey. Written by Amelia and Aaron Heanton and illustrated by Arash Jahani, "Aaron and Canelo's Adventures Coloring Book" offers children an interactive way to accompany Canelo as his world grows from the familiar sights of Bucerías to an entirely new environment.
"Aaron and Canelo's Adventures: Coloring Book" is a 44-page hardback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-250-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/aaron-and-canelos-adventures-coloring-book-by-amelia-and-aaron-heanton . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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