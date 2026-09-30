Naugatuck, CT Author Explores Identity, Representation, and Black Experience
September 30, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces "Black Ranger: A Collection of Poems About a Black Experience" by Brandon J. Burke.
Through a collection of poems ranging from intimate memories to broader cultural and social reflections, Burke explores Black identity, racism, representation, colorism, sexuality, family, and more.
The collection's title poem, "Black Ranger," recalls a childhood fascination with Zack, the Black Power Ranger. For the young speaker, Zack provided an important image of Black representation. When a classmate responds to that admiration with racism, the childhood episode becomes the foundation for a larger examination of identity, difference, and the experience of being treated as a problem. The poem ultimately turns that characterization toward a call to create solutions.
Other pieces approach Black experience from distinct perspectives. "For Colored Boys" considers stereotypes, education, sexuality, racial violence, solidarity, and perseverance. "Devontae" examines colorism and perceptions surrounding skin tone. "Roaches" uses childhood memories of poverty and inadequate housing to explore the speaker's desire to protect and provide for his family. "My Grandmother Is a Goddess" honors the faith, generosity, strength, and legacy of Burke's grandmother.
The collection also makes room for romantic relationships, heartbreak, nostalgia, humor, loneliness, self-examination, and human connection. In his closing thought, Burke describes himself as a queer Black man living amid heteronormative and hypermasculine expectations and expresses his desire to be remembered for his writing.
"Black Ranger" is a 48-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-469-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/black-ranger . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us