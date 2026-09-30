Denton, MT Author Explores Five Provocative "What If?" Questions
September 30, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Spaceships, Spears, and Speculations Volume I: Five Tales of Science Fiction and Fantasy" by K.L. Linn.
Linn's first anthology brings together five works of speculative science fiction and fantasy alongside the author's reflections on how and why the stories were created. The collection is united by questions beginning with two words: "What if?"
Those questions lead the collection across markedly different imagined worlds. "The Rise of Man" revisits the story of Adam and Eve through a different interpretation of humanity's beginnings. "The Gaia Colony" ventures into Linn's Space Leap universe, where an interstellar encounter creates unexpected connections with Earth. "Victory Through Superior Firepower," also set within the Space Leap universe, draws inspiration from questions surrounding the Vietnam War while relocating its exploration to a science-fiction setting.
"Raceships" moves into a future in which human civilization is centered on spaceships and space stations forming orbital cities. The story follows Molly and combines futuristic racing with themes of friendship and returning to competition.
The collection concludes its fiction with "Contributing to the Delinquency of (Magical) Minors," entering a world in which magic, mythical beings, and supernatural institutions coexist beyond ordinary perception.
Throughout the volume, Linn also discusses the creative process and questions that gave rise to the stories, allowing readers to see how individual concepts developed into larger fictional worlds.
"Spaceships, Spears, and Speculations Volume 1" is a 180-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-258-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/spaceships-spears-and-speculations-volume-1 . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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