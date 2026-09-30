New Bern, NC Author Introduces a New Fantasy Adventure
September 30, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Tales of the Talon Clan: Book One: Komoco Meets Shushu," a fantasy adventure by William R. Woolard.
This story introduces Komoco, a young traveler whose journey brings him to a mysterious forest and a warning of danger ahead. While cautiously exploring his surroundings, Komoco encounters Shushumana, or Shushu, a confident princess whose quick wit immediately puts the two young characters at odds.
Their playful exchange takes an unexpected turn when danger emerges from the forest. Komoco's response reveals remarkable speed and strength, as well as a conviction that his abilities should not be judged by his small stature. The encounter highlights themes of courage, faith in oneself, and looking beyond appearances.
This story also introduces a kingdom in which warnings, guards, and unanswered questions suggest a larger world surrounding the characters. Komoco and Shushu's contrasting personalities bring humor to their first encounter while establishing the beginning of a new journey.
The book's cover reinforces its fantasy-adventure identity, depicting Komoco carrying a large double-headed axe in a wooded setting, with the blue-haired Shushu behind him and a distant castle visible beneath a dramatic sky.
"Tales of the Talon Clan: Book One: Komoco Meets Shushu" is an 18-page hardback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-283-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/tales-of-the-talon-clan-book-one-komoco-meets-shushu . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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