Gainesville, FL Author Explores Faith, Grief, and Healing
September 30, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Journey Through the Dark Tunnel of Grief and Sorrow" by Christianah Iyabode Falade, Ph.D., an author whose personal experience with devastating loss forms the foundation of a faith-centered exploration of grief and healing.
Falade's journey began after the tragic death of her 31-year-old son. Confronted with profound sorrow, fear, anxiety, unanswered questions, and the disruption of life following loss, she turned repeatedly to her Christian faith, prayer, Scripture, family, friends, church communities, and other sources of support.
"Journey Through the Dark Tunnel of Grief and Sorrow" chronicles that experience while examining subjects including fear and anxiety, surrender to God, prayer, conversations with the Lord, faith during adversity, community support, compassionate responses to grieving people, and the pursuit of healing and restoration.
Falade also emphasizes that grief is deeply individual. Rather than prescribing a uniform timetable for mourning, the book recognizes that people experience loss differently and may need spiritual, emotional, physical, and relational support as they adjust to life without someone they love.
Workbook sections encourage readers to consider their own emotions, fears, questions, faith, memories, support networks, and actions that may contribute to healing.
The Gainesville community holds particular significance in Falade's story. In the book, she acknowledges support received from church friends and others in Gainesville during her family's season of loss.
Ultimately, "Journey Through the Dark Tunnel of Grief and Sorrow" presents grief as a painful journey through which Falade seeks comfort, courage, faith, hope, healing, and restoration in Jesus Christ.
"Journey Through the Dark Tunnel of Grief and Sorrow" is a 146-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-470-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/journey-through-the-dark-tunnel-of-grief-and-sorrow . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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