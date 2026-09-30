Uncasville, CT Author Publishes Children's Christmas Book
September 30, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Adventures of Santa Claus and the Trickster Claus", a new book by Nicholas Battista, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This holiday season, author and educator Nicholas Battista reimagines Christmas tradition with the launch of his new book, The Adventures of Santa Claus and The Trickster Claus.
What if Christmas morning featured a treasure hunt instead of gifts neatly placed under the tree? In The Adventures of Santa Claus and The Trickster Claus, two distinct holiday realities collide. Readers meet the traditional, beloved Santa alongside Trickster Claus-a mischievous alternative who hides presents and leaves behind clever clues for children to solve. This creative twist on traditional holiday storytelling offers families a fresh, wonder-filled journey that celebrates curiosity, joy, and the spirit of the season.
Perfect for young readers and family storytimes, The Adventures of Santa Claus and The Trickster Claus brings an inventive spark to holiday traditions, making it a standout addition to any festive bookshelf this season.
About the Author
Nicholas Battista is a passionate educator, math and history teacher, and lifelong Christmas enthusiast. When he isn't teaching or dreaming up holiday stories, he enjoys following baseball, football, basketball, and hockey. He lives with his wife and two children.
"The Adventures of Santa Claus and the Trickster Claus" is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-108-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-adventures-of-santa-claus-and-the-trickster-claus For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Dorrance Marketing
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