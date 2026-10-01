Wilmot, NH Author Publishes Philosophical Fiction Novel
October 01, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Growing Up Girl, Book One: Untethered" by Caroline S Fairless, a novel that approaches the telling of a life through memory, storytelling, nonlinear time, relationships, and the imaginal realm.
This novel opens when recent college graduate Scully Trippe responds to a help-wanted notice posted by Bernadette Aller, who is seeking a ghostwriter to assist with parts of her story. Bernadette wants someone capable of capturing nuance while converting her first-person recollections into third-person narrative.
What begins as an unusual writing assignment develops into a distinctive creative relationship. Bernadette's story does not conform to conventional chronology, and the people, memories, and experiences of her life resist being confined neatly to past or present.
Throughout the novel, ideas associated with quantum physics, including uncertainty, entanglement, tunneling, and questions about the nature of time, intersect with storytelling and metaphor. The resulting narrative raises questions about how people remember their lives, how stories create meaning, and what it means for something to be "real" within the act of storytelling.
Fairless also explores aging, identity, relationships, loss, creativity, and the importance of individual stories within a larger human mosaic.
"Growing Up Girl, Book One: Untethered" is a 322-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-323-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/growing-up-girl-book-one-untethered . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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