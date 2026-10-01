Belvidere, NJ Author Examines Faith, Morality, and American Cultural Debate
October 01, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Culture War: Letters in the Public Forum" by Dan Arthur Pryor and Lois Griesser Pryor, a nonfiction collection examining American cultural and moral debates through an explicitly Christian and Catholic perspective.
The volume brings together letters and commentary addressing subjects that have occupied both political debate and religious discussion, including abortion, sexuality, the family, religious teaching, education, government, and broader cultural change.
Dan Arthur Pryor presents arguments grounded in his understanding of traditional Christian and Catholic morality, frequently responding to positions and events encountered in newspapers and other areas of public discourse. This collection consequently documents not only the authors' beliefs but also one form of civic participation: engaging competing ideas through letters written for publication.
This book also has an intergenerational dimension. Pryor explains that the collection includes newspaper letters written by his mother, Lois Griesser Pryor, during the 1960s and 1970s and later uncovered through research by his wife, Ann Lenora Pryor. Those earlier writings place voices from different periods within the same collection.
The book's opening frames contemporary American culture wars as conflicts between traditional moral beliefs and humanistic values, establishing the religious perspective that informs the writings that follow.
"Culture War: Letters in the Public Forum" is written for readers interested in Christianity and culture, Catholic moral thought, public discourse, American social controversies, and the continuing intersection of religious conviction and civic life.
"Culture War Letters in the Public Forum" is a 276-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-249-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/culture-war-letters-in-the-public-forum . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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