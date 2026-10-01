Flossmoor, IL Author Explores the Process of Lasting Personal Change
October 01, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "The Blueprint for Transformation" by Pastor Adrian D. Clayton, a faith-centered personal-development book examining the principles and intentional actions Clayton associates with meaningful change.
Clayton begins with the premise that change is among the most difficult challenges people face. Rather than presenting transformation as an instantaneous event, he defines it as a process requiring deliberate decisions, intention, improvement, and work.
Throughout "The Blueprint for Transformation," Clayton draws on biblical principles, practical applications, personal experiences, and examples from everyday life and culture. Individual chapters examine transformation through such concepts as identification, meditation, implementation, sanctification, innovation, intimate relationships, expectation, obligation, and humiliation.
This book repeatedly distinguishes knowing from doing. In his discussion of implementation, for example, Clayton argues that information alone does not create transformation; knowledge must be translated into action. Elsewhere, he considers how personal identity can become disconnected from circumstances, why supportive relationships matter to growth, and how difficult experiences can motivate meaningful change.
A recurring metaphor throughout the work is a caterpillar's metamorphosis into a butterfly. Clayton uses that process to illustrate the larger journey of leaving limiting patterns behind and moving toward a more fully developed version of oneself.
"The Blueprint for Transformation" is an 88-page hardback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00, audiobook $24.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-238-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-blueprint-for-transformation . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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