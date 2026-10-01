Superior, NE Author Examines Possible Shared Biological Connections Among Four Major Degenerative Diseases
October 01, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Macular Degeneration, Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, and Multiple Sclerosis: The True Cause and Treatment" by Dr. Jeremy W. McMeen, O.D.
This book presents Dr. McMeen's proposed framework for examining four major degenerative conditions commonly treated as separate diseases. Drawing upon published research, he explores possible connections involving viral and bacterial infection, immune responses, inflammation, odontoblast cells, calcium hydroxyapatite, and proteins associated with degenerative disease. A central focus of the book is the interaction among Human Herpesvirus-6, Chlamydia pneumoniae, and Porphyromonas gingivalis. Dr. McMeen also examines odontoblasts, cells best known for their role in forming dentin, and discusses their functions in innate immune defense.
This book considers research concerning amyloid-beta, alpha-synuclein, Lewy bodies, nitric oxide, autophagy, dentinogenesis, periodontal pathogens, and other biological processes. Dr. McMeen uses these subjects to develop his argument that certain degenerative diseases may warrant examination from a broader systemic perspective rather than solely through the organs in which their most familiar symptoms appear. Sections of the book separately examine macular degeneration, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis while developing the proposed connections among them. A later section focuses specifically on macular degeneration and discusses BMP4, VEGF, odontoblast differentiation, dentinogenesis, and autophagy.
Dr. McMeen also outlines an investigational treatment framework associated with his hypothesis. This book explicitly notes that the approach is not established medical practice and requires further clinical validation.
"Macular Degeneration, Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, and Multiple Sclerosis: The True Cause and Treatment" is written for readers interested in degenerative disease research, infection and inflammation, oral-systemic biology, and alternative hypotheses concerning disease mechanisms.
"Macular Degeneration, Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease, and Multiple Sclerosis: The True Cause and Treatment" is a 60-page hardback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-138-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/macular-degeneration-alzheimers-disease-parkinsons-disease-and-multiple-sclerosis-the-true-cause-and-treatment . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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