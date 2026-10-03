Rogers, AR Author Explores Healing After Religious Trauma
October 03, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Reclaiming Grace: Finding Peace After Religious Trauma" by Adam Benson.
Written for people navigating wounds connected to faith communities and high-control religious systems, "Reclaiming Grace" examines what can happen when religion becomes associated with fear, shame, control, or relentless expectations rather than peace and belonging.
Drawing from psychology, theology, Scripture, and personal experience, Benson considers the emotional, psychological, and spiritual dimensions of religious trauma. The book explores shame, perfectionism, spiritual abuse, identity, boundaries, rest, and the challenge of separating God from harmful experiences carried out in His name.
Across fourteen chapters, Benson encourages readers to recognize the difference between faith and fear-based control, examine beliefs shaped by painful religious experiences, and rebuild spiritual safety gradually. This book presents healing not as a demand to return to what caused harm, but as an opportunity to approach questions, boundaries, faith, and one's personal story with compassion.
A recurring focus is the character of Jesus as gentle and compassionate. Benson contrasts this image with religious environments built around intimidation, condemnation, performance, or exclusion and explores a Christian spirituality centered on grace and love.
"Reclaiming Grace" is written for those healing from religious trauma, people whose experiences have complicated their spirituality, individuals reconsidering or rebuilding their faith, and pastors, counselors, friends, and others who want to better understand how faith can become connected with either harm or healing.
"Reclaiming Grace: Finding Peace After Religious Trauma" is a 94-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-011-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/reclaiming-grace-finding-peace-after-religious-trauma . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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