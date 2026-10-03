Reading, PA Author Revisits Small-Town Memories and Everyday Life
October 03, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Streets of My Childhood: Book 2" by Marilyn Basehoar, a collection of personal newspaper columns that explores memories of childhood and the humor, traditions, people, and everyday experiences that give those memories lasting meaning.
This collection grew from Basehoar's newspaper writing. After her essay "Down the Streets of My Childhood" appeared in Littlestown's Good Ole Days Souvenir Booklet in August 1995, an editor for the Hanover Evening Sun invited her to begin writing a column. Her work subsequently appeared nearly every Sunday in the newspaper's Community Voices section.
"Streets of My Childhood: Book 2" gathers columns published from January 2000 until September 2002. Many draw on Basehoar's firsthand memories of growing up in Littlestown, Pennsylvania, in the 1950s and 1960s. Other pieces reflect on family life and a wide range of subjects that caught her attention.
This collection finds meaning and humor in subjects both familiar and wonderfully specific: school clothes, Easter customs, comic strips, childhood heroes, family treasures, pets, community organizations, old household objects, food, holidays, television, technology, and the inevitable changes that accompany passing time.
Throughout the collection, Basehoar approaches memory as something personal but also potentially shared. Experiences rooted in one Pennsylvania town become prompts for readers to remember the people, places, traditions, and ordinary moments from their own lives.
"Streets of My Childhood: Book 2" is a 186-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-132-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/streets-of-my-childhood-book-2 . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us