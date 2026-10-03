Hendersonville, NC Author Explores Aging and Life After Retirement
October 03, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "The Next Chapter: One Man's Journey Into Aging and Life After Retirement" by Jeff Luce.
Retirement can bring freedom from meetings, deadlines, business travel, and demanding schedules, but it can also introduce an entirely new collection of questions. In "The Next Chapter," Luce shares his personal experience of navigating retirement while simultaneously confronting the realities of aging.
With humor and candor, Luce reflects on the unexpected signs of getting older, senior discounts, rapidly changing technology, healthcare and Medicare, travel, relationships, finances, emotional changes, wellness, and the search for purpose after a career. He also considers the value of making a difference, appreciating ordinary moments, and deciding how to use the time ahead.
Luce writes from the perspective of someone experiencing these changes firsthand rather than presenting the book as a definitive retirement guide. His observations draw upon a life that included decades of work, a healthcare background, family responsibilities, travel, and the eventual transition into retirement.
Throughout the book, everyday experiences become opportunities to examine larger questions. What happens when every day feels like Saturday? How does a person replace an identity once closely connected to work? How should retirees balance planning for the future with enjoying the present? And how can people continue finding purpose as their circumstances change?
The result is a personal exploration of a stage of life that can bring humor and freedom alongside uncertainty and adjustment.
"The Next Chapter: One Man's Journey Into Aging and Life After Retirement" is a 82-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00, audiobook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-100-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-next-chapter-one-man-s-journey-into-aging-and-life-after-retirement-1 . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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