Blacksburg, VA Author Explores Faith, Athletics, and Political Aspiration
October 07, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Christian Athlete from Kansas: First Independent U.S. President" by Kyle Baker, a fictional story combining athletics, Christian faith, community service, leadership, and political aspiration.
This novel follows Jack, who grows up in Greenvale, Kansas, amid strong relationships with family and childhood friends. Service becomes part of his life at an early age as he and other young people help elderly members of their community. Athletics also assumes an important role, giving Jack opportunities to develop discipline, teamwork, preparation, and leadership.
Yet Jack has another ambition. While still young, he begins imagining a future in which he might someday become President of the United States.
As Jack matures, his interest in national affairs grows alongside his athletic development. His Christian beliefs inform his thinking about leadership and public issues. At the same time, his observations of partisan politics encourage him to consider an approach that is not defined simply by conventional party allegiance.
Through Jack's fictional journey, Baker explores questions of morality, truth, service, political division, religious conviction, and leadership responsibilities. Sports remain an important element of the narrative, connecting Jack's experiences as an athlete and teammate with the broader leadership challenges he encounters.
"Christian Athlete from Kansas: First Independent U.S. President" offers a story for readers interested in the intersection of sports, Christianity, civic responsibility, and American political life.
"Christian Athlete from Kansas: First Independent U.S. President" is a 192-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-447-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/christian-athlete-from-kansas-first-independent-u-s-president . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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