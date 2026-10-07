Miami, FL Author Explores Truth, Discernment, and Natural Law
October 07, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsRaul A. Prieto presents a framework for questioning assumptions and cultivating discernment in "The 12 Steps of Discernment – Returning to Natural Law," released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This nonfiction work approaches discernment as a practice through which individuals can examine what they believe, how those beliefs were formed, and whether their perceptions and actions align with what they understand to be true.
Prieto organizes that process around twelve steps. Early stages emphasize a commitment to truth, stillness, and inner awareness, recognition of disinformation and manipulation, and what the author calls the Apophatic Method, an approach that seeks greater clarity by identifying and eliminating falsehood. This book also incorporates the Trivium of grammar, logic, and rhetoric. Prieto presents the framework as a way of gathering information, examining it for contradictions and coherence, and communicating or acting upon what remains after scrutiny.
Central to the work is Prieto's conception of Natural Law. He connects it with questions of morality, rights, conscience, cause and effect, freedom, responsibility, and individual sovereignty. The book draws upon philosophical, spiritual, and historical traditions while repeatedly encouraging readers to investigate ideas rather than accept them merely because they come from an authority or institution. Prieto also incorporates personal reflections on his own search for clarity. He describes his experience as a Biomagnetic Practitioner as part of the journey that led him to think more deeply about healing, perception, and discernment.
Practical exercises throughout the book ask readers to observe their reactions, reconsider inherited beliefs, journal about their assumptions, practice stillness, investigate sources, and examine the relationship between what they believe and how they act. Rather than presenting itself as a new religion or belief system, "The 12 Steps of Discernment – Returning to Natural Law" is framed by Prieto as a manual for examining belief and developing discernment as an ongoing practice.
"The 12 Steps of Discernment - Returning to Natural Law" is a 178-page paperback with a retail price of $47.00 (eBook $42.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-066-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-12-steps-of-discernment-returning-to-natural-law . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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