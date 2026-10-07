Brown Mills, NJ Author Explores A Hidden Reality
October 07, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Cosmic Veil: The Blindfold" by Alexander Love, a science-fiction novel exploring hidden realities, perception, memory, and the unsettling consequences of seeing what others cannot.
This story introduces Eva Reyes, a federal intelligence analyst whose professional instincts have trained her to identify unusual patterns. During what should be an ordinary experience at an airport, Eva begins detecting inconsistencies that defy conventional explanation. Information changes. Evidence disappears. People and surroundings seem capable of shifting without anyone else recognizing what has happened.
Her encounter with the mysterious Orion brings her closer to an extraordinary explanation. Behind humanity's ordinary perception of reality is the Veil and a filtering mechanism known as the Blindfold, which prevents people from recognizing phenomena that exist outside their accepted understanding of the world.
Eva, however, proves unusually resistant to that filtering.
As her awareness expands, she encounters hidden layers of reality and the Solar Wardens, operatives who work within the Veil. Her discoveries raise increasingly significant questions about who, or what, determines the reality humanity is permitted to perceive.
Combining speculative science fiction with mystery and conspiracy-driven suspense, "Cosmic Veil: The Blindfold" explores the boundaries between truth and perception while asking what might happen if a person suddenly became capable of seeing beyond a world designed to conceal itself.
"Cosmic Veil: The Blindfold" is a 238-page paperback with a retail price of $59.00 (eBook $54.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-102-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or, to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/cosmic-veil-the-blindfold . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us