Monroe City, IN Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
October 07, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Udestha's Guard", a new book by Kenneth Baylor, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What if your greatest rebellion was not against evil, but against destiny itself? Kenneth Baylor invites readers on a sweeping journey across galaxies in the upcoming novel, Udestha's Guard, a high-concept science fiction fantasy that tackles the illusion of choice in a world governed by divine design.
Four thousand years ago, Earth died-eaten alive by parasites. In its final hours, a godlike entity rescued humanity, transporting the young species across galaxies to Udestha: a vast, living world pulsing with mysterious cosmic energy. On Udestha, forests fight back, desert sands flow like water, rivers of synergy carve through the sky, and mountain-sized beasts roam marked by divine power. The survivors view this new home as a blessing.
Marco isn't so sure.
Thrust into a realm of half-gods, impossible magic, and living landscapes, Marco uncovers a truth far more unsettling than monsters: God's plan is absolute. Every milestone, every loss, and every choice he will ever make has already been mapped out. Presented with a hero's destiny, Marco must confront a terrifying question: How can you choose your own path when someone else already knows every turn you'll make?
Perfect for fans of epic world-building, high-magic sci-fi, and thought-provoking character journeys, Udestha's Guard blends cinematic action with deep existential intrigue.
Udestha's Guard is a 434-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-934-4 . Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/udesthas-guard-the-nascent-marco-chronicle For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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