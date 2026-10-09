New Epic Thriller Novel Coming Soon
October 09, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAuthor Ed Mahoney is set to release "AI Conflict," the gripping sequel to his debut techno-thriller "AI Assassin." The upcoming novel plunges readers back into a high-stakes shadow world where geopolitical tensions and cutting-edge technology collide.
Following the explosive events of "AI Assassin," protagonist John has built a quiet life in Hawaii alongside Natalie and their two sons. However, his peaceful existence is shattered when Sebastian arrives with an undeniable mission. John is pulled back into international espionage, this time facing China's escalating threat to deploy an AI-driven weapon that could alter the balance of power in Taiwan.
Older, changed by his past, and determined to complete his mission without taking a life, John finds himself surrounded by mounting global tensions and closing enemies. The danger quickly becomes deeply personal, threatening not just geopolitical stability, but the very survival of his family. "AI Conflict" delivers a fast-paced narrative that poses a chilling question: In a world racing to weaponize artificial intelligence, can true peace ever be achieved?
Ed Mahoney is a lifelong creative whose diverse portfolio spans nonfiction journal articles, poetry, plays, and short stories. Following the success of his debut novel, "AI Assassin," which introduced readers to the intersection of espionage and emerging technology, Mahoney continues to explore relevant, modern threats in his fiction. In addition to his writing career, Mahoney is an accomplished musician who has written and produced two CDs of original music.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order "AI Conflict" by Ed Mahoney at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/ai-conflict . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us