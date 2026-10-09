New Personal Memoir Coming Soon
October 09, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsArmy veteran and author Dr. Sheree Hunt Gates announces the upcoming release of her deeply moving memoir, "The Scent of Lilacs." The book offers an intimate look at a life defined by overcoming profound adversity to find beauty, independence, and purpose.
Built on the philosophy that every cloud carries a silver lining, "The Scent of Lilacs" captures Sheree's personal evolution through some of life's harshest realities. As a youth navigating the trauma of abusive parents, she discovered pockets of joy in her grandfather's small Georgia sanctuary, the quiet kindness of unexpected mentors, and the solace of the natural world.
Her adult years brought a diverse array of chapters, from a dedicated military career to the complexities of marriage and motherhood. While each new adventure carried its share of heartbreak, abuse, and eventual loneliness, Sheree consistently forged her own path. Today, she stands proud of the life she built entirely on her own terms.
"The Scent of Lilacs" is a powerful testament to finding light in the darkest corners of human experience. It is an inspiring blueprint for anyone striving to survive tragedy and claim their own triumph.
About the Author
Dr. Sheree Hunt Gates is an Army veteran, a former teacher and school counselor, and the mother of two adult sons. When she isn't writing, she is an avid traveler exploring the wonders of the world.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order "The Scent of Lilacs" by Dr. Sheree Hunt Gates at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-scent-of-lilacs . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Dorrance Publishing
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