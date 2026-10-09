New Historical Western Novel Coming Soon
October 09, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAuthor and decorated veteran James Long has announced the upcoming release of his latest historical Western, "The Primary Law of Nature: An Olin Meeker Novel." Set against the rugged, unforgiving landscape of the late-nineteenth-century American frontier, the gripping novel plunges readers into a world where the line between right and wrong is constantly blurred, and justice is a luxury few can afford.
The story centers on Olin Meeker, a stoic Pinkerton operative whose pursuit of justice is shaped by a war-forged past and a complex sense of identity. As lawlessness and desperation sweep across the expanding territories, Meeker is forced to navigate a volatile landscape of intersecting lives. From ruthless outlaws driven by greed to ordinary citizens pushed to extraordinary extremes by the brutal realities of survival, Long crafts a masterfully woven narrative exploring the instinct to defend, endure, and act in the face of imminent danger.
Blending high-stakes action, rich historical texture, and deep philosophical reflection, "The Primary Law of Nature" challenges readers to confront what justice truly means when self-preservation becomes the ultimate law of the land.
About the Author
James Long is a retired Navy Vietnam Veteran who brings a deep respect for history and preservation to his writing. He serves as a part-time volunteer with the United States Forestry Service archeologists and holds a bachelor's degree from Chaminade University in Honolulu, Hawai'i. An experienced voice in historical narratives, Mr. Long previously edited Be to Me, the collected correspondence and published works of William H. Hodgkins. He is also the author of The Road to Redemption (published in Civil War Times Illustrated), Lyle Findley-Detective, Olin Meeker-Pinkerton, Olin Meeker-The Early Years, and the essay collection Potpourri or What I Think About When Off My Meds.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order "The Primary Law of Nature: An Olin Meeker Novel" by James Long at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-primary-law-of-nature-an-olin-meeker-novel . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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