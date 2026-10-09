New Whimsical Children's Book Coming Soon
October 09, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAuthor and illustrator Grandma Silverlocks is proud to announce her enchanting new children's book, "Harold and the Spirit of Beauty Within: A Frog's Tale." Crafting a modern fairy tale that resonates with readers of all ages, Silverlocks delivers a heartwarming story filled with magic, danger, and a powerful message about self-acceptance.
This story follows a brave young lad named Harold, who sets out on a perilous journey to save his kinsman from a tragic fate. After saying a tender goodbye to his true love, Mary, Harold ventures forth into the unknown alone. When he encounters a mysterious cottage belonging to an old woman, he quickly learns that appearances can be deceiving. Through unexpected dangers and magical twists, Harold discovers the ultimate lesson of staying true to oneself and embracing what makes you unique.
"Harold and the Spirit of Beauty Within" is a story designed to inspire both children and adults alike. Silverlocks wanted to create a modern fable that reminds readers of the magic that happens when you appreciate your own inner beauty and unique strengths.
Beautifully written and illustrated, this upcoming release is poised to become a family favorite, offering a timeless moral wrapped in a captivating adventure.
About the Author
Grandma Silverlocks holds a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from Weber State University. A dedicated family woman, she has two adult children, five grandchildren, a large extended family of bonus children and grandchildren, and a recent great-grandchild. She currently resides in Maricopa, Arizona, with her husband. Outside of writing and illustrating, she loves spending time with her family, traveling, painting, drawing, and singing in her church choir. As a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she actively worships in her local congregation and serves in the temple.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order "Harold and the Spirit of Beauty Within: A Frog's Tale" by Grandma Silverlocks at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/harold-and-the-spirit-of-beauty-within-a-frogs-tale . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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