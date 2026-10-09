San Francisco, CA Author Presents a Life in 26 Stories
October 09, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces "Chicago Stories: As Told by Joe" by M. Benson (bob), a collection of 26 stories centered on Joe and the people and experiences surrounding his life.
Much of the collection unfolds against Chicago settings and circumstances. Through individual episodes, Benson explores Joe's childhood, family, friendships, work, relationships, drug use, dangerous encounters, and the choices and personalities that shape his experiences.
This collection opens with "The Cabrini Green," in which Joe and a companion enter the Chicago housing project intending to purchase pills and encounter a far more dangerous situation. "Saturday Morning, 1962" turns to Joe's childhood and his Saturday work delivering newspapers, while "Happy Holidays 1962/1996" connects two Christmas experiences separated by decades.
Other titles include "A Taste of Chicago," "Dennis and Joe," "Rafael and Joe," "Immaculate Conception," "The Kid," "LaSalle and Division," "The Ghost of Manuel Gonzalez," "843 Altgeld," "South of North Avenue," and "The War at Home."
An "After Chicago" section concludes the collection with five additional stories: "Sal and Joe," "God's Little Acre," "Pilebutt Joe," "The Nomad," and "Nine Lives."
This book tells readers that its stories may be read in any order and describes their relationship to fact with a characteristically teasing qualification: "Most but not all is true-Ask Joe."
"Chicago Stories: As Told by Joe" is a 340-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-238-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/chicago-stories-as-told-by-joe . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us