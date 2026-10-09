Massillon, OH Author Shares a Wide-Ranging Personal Journey
October 09, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces "The Life and Times of David: A Memoir of Survival, Streets, and Second Chances" by David Bricker.
Bricker's memoir offers a first-person account of a life marked by hardship and extensive travel. Beginning with childhood memories in Ohio, Bricker recounts family difficulties, school experiences, hospital stays and other institutional experiences, homelessness, relationships, encounters with the legal system, and years spent moving between cities across the United States.
Travel and street life form a significant part of the memoir. Bricker describes journeys through cities including New Orleans, Chicago, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Seattle, Detroit, Cleveland, and others, sometimes traveling by bus and at other times riding freight trains. His recollections include stays at missions and shelters, periods without stable housing, and encounters with people from widely differing backgrounds.
Ohio also figures prominently throughout Bricker's account. His memories include experiences in and around Youngstown, Cleveland, Akron, Canton, and Massillon. He recounts being at Massillon State Hospital from 1998 to 2000 and describes experiences in the Massillon and Canton area during that period.
Interwoven with Bricker's personal history are recollections of television, movies, music, restaurants, transportation, prices, and other details of everyday American life across several decades.
Written in a direct and personal style, "The Life and Times of David" offers readers David Bricker's own perspective on the people, places, hardships, conflicts, and experiences that defined his unconventional journey.
"The Life and Times of David" is a 132-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-218-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-life-and-times-of-david . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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