Myrtle Beach, SC Author Publishes Investigative Narrative
October 09, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Night of the Tiger Part 2: Justice," a fictional novel by Nick Maggiore that incorporates real historical elements into an investigative narrative centered on unresolved NCIS cases.
A follow-up to the original Night of the Tiger, the novel returns to the story of Lt. Col. Ron Edmonds. Edmonds is given an opportunity to return to Quantico as an NCIS advisor and investigative agent, reviewing cases that remained unsolved or open. With earlier reports and evidence available to him, along with assistance from field agents, he begins looking again at cases that once resisted resolution.
The investigations span multiple locations in the United States and abroad. Historical references to Vietnam before, during, and after the war form part of the story's backdrop, while the narrative also addresses the CIA and TRIAD, described within the novel as a mafia-like organization in Southeast Asia associated with the Golden Triangle. The author identifies the work as fictional and notes that real historical elements are incorporated for narrative impact.
Edmonds approaches his assignment with extensive military and investigative experience, but he also carries a deeply personal history. A Marine Corps veteran who rose to lieutenant colonel and later became an NCIS agent, Edmonds continues to live with the loss of his wife, Soo Yang.
Through Edmonds' renewed investigations, "Night of the Tiger Part 2: Justice" explores questions of evidence, institutional secrecy, corruption, loss, trust, and the determination to pursue answers long after a case has gone cold.
"Night of the Tiger Part 2: Justice" is a 92-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-162-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/night-of-the-tiger-part-2-justice . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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