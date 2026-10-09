Long Beach, MS Author Explores Bipolar Depression, Mental Health Stigma, and Personal Resilience
October 09, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the publication of "Disorder Makes a Person, Not…: Straight Talk about Bipolar Depression and Life's Tough Battles!" by Stephanie Mankiewicz, a nonfiction book examining bipolar depression, mental health stigma, and the importance of recognizing individuals beyond their diagnoses.
Drawing on her professional experience in psychotherapy, graduate education, and personal family experiences, Mankiewicz approaches mental health with a combination of direct commentary, personal reflection, and encouragement.
This book explores the challenges associated with bipolar depression while emphasizing the importance of informed treatment decisions, healthy relationships, self-esteem, and compassionate support. Throughout its fifteen chapters, Mankiewicz addresses topics including recognizing mental health symptoms, confronting discrimination, navigating personal relationships, improving communication, establishing boundaries, and coping with grief.
A deeply personal element of the book is the author's reflection on her late brother, Gary Savell Pace II, whose experiences with bipolar depression helped inspire her commitment to mental health awareness. Mankiewicz also discusses the importance of professional mental health care and the role that supportive communities can play in helping individuals navigate difficult circumstances.
The book's central message encourages readers to reject harmful stereotypes and recognize that a mental health diagnosis does not determine an individual's identity, character, or potential.
About the Author
Stephanie Mankiewicz is an author from Long Beach, Mississippi. She holds a graduate degree in psychology and has professional experience in psychotherapy and the media industry. Her personal experiences with mental health challenges within her family inform her writing and advocacy for greater awareness and understanding.
"Disorder Makes a Person, Not…" is a 134-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (hardback $27.00, eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 978-1-64804-022-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/disorder-makes-a-person-not . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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