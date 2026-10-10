Apollo, PA Author Explores Magic, Mystery, and Supernatural Romance
October 10, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Life as a White Witch," a supernatural fantasy novel by Jamie Boddie.
This novel follows Tallulah Jankins, a young woman who arrives in the small town of Lovesville, Tennessee, seeking a fresh start and answers about her biological parents. Having recently discovered that she comes from a family of witches, Tallulah is determined to investigate the circumstances surrounding her parents' deaths and uncover the truth about her ancestry.
Her search brings her to Castle Black Blood, a historic building that now operates as a bed and breakfast. Within its walls lie hidden passages, forgotten family histories, and clues to a powerful magical inheritance. As Tallulah establishes a new life in Lovesville, she meets Benjamin Williams, a young realtor whose own supernatural secret draws them together. Their developing relationship unfolds against a backdrop of magical discoveries, dangerous rivalries, and a mysterious multicolored gem connected to Tallulah's family.
Blending elements of paranormal romance, fantasy adventure, and supernatural mystery, "Life as a White Witch" explores themes of identity, family, loyalty, love, and the struggle between good and evil.
This story introduces readers to a world where witches, werewolves, and vampires coexist with ordinary people, while the secrets of earlier generations continue to influence the present. Through Tallulah's journey, Boddie examines the importance of understanding one's heritage, discovering personal strength, and finding the courage to face an uncertain future.
"Life as a White Witch" offers readers an imaginative adventure filled with magical discoveries, romantic tension, and the mysteries of an extraordinary family legacy.
"Life as a White Witch" is a 64-page hardback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8852-7301-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/life-as-a-white-witch . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us