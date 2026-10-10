White Plains, NY Author Takes Young Readers on an Imaginative Journey
October 10, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces "Harold and the Magic Elevator" by Harold Alvarez, an illustrated children's story built around a magical premise: an elevator that can take Harold almost anywhere.
Harold's unusual elevator opens the way to adventures both close to home and around the world. This story brings Harold to Grand Central Station and introduces possibilities for exploring New York destinations, including Madison Square Garden, Citi Field, and Yankee Stadium. His travels also extend internationally, with adventures in Spain, Italy, and Portugal.
Alongside its imaginative travel theme, "Harold and the Magic Elevator" incorporates an educational discussion of money. When the magic elevator asks Harold about the difference between an asset and a liability, Harold explains the concepts through examples and goes on to discuss stocks, bonds, and interest.
The result is a story that brings together exploration and learning as Harold discovers what is possible when his magical transportation can carry him from familiar New York locations to destinations far beyond.
The book's colorful illustrations reinforce its sense of adventure, depicting Harold, his glowing elevator, destinations around the world, sporting venues, and other settings encountered along the journey.
"Harold and the Magic Elevator" is an 18-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-121-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/harold-and-the-magic-elevator . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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