East Liverpool, OH Author Brings A Playful Halloween Adventure to Young Readers
October 10, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "The Mysterious Hamster" by Leon Lilly, an illustrated children's story that transforms Halloween into a playful adventure of hiding and discovery.
At the center of the story is a little black-and-white hamster who is especially good at sneaking. Halloween presents the perfect opportunity for a game of hide-and-seek, and the hamster sets off in search of a suitable hiding place.
His adventure takes a seasonal turn when he hops into a jack-o'-lantern, although his pointy ears make it difficult to disappear completely. After sneaking back into the house, the hamster encounters what he initially believes to be a little ghost, only to discover a mouse.
The resulting interaction continues the book's playful approach to Halloween, bringing together friendly animal characters, colorful illustrations, pumpkins, costumes, nighttime scenery, and the familiar fun of peek-a-boo.
Rather than emphasizing frightening elements, "The Mysterious Hamster" presents Halloween through a lighthearted animal adventure. Its visual storytelling and concise text follow the hamster through a series of playful seasonal moments and discoveries.
"The Mysterious Hamster" is a 24-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-300-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-mysterious-hamster . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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