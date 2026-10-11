Gainesville, FL Author Publishes Autobiography
October 11, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsUnder the Sheets of America, a new book by CT Jordan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Author and decorated veteran CT Jordan announces the release of his compelling new book, Under the Sheets of America. Blending poignant autobiography with evocative poetry, the book provides a bold, unflinching look at the systemic racism embedded in American culture through the eyes of a Black man who defied the odds to build a life of distinction.
Under the Sheets of America traces Jordan's journey from his childhood through an illustrious 22-year career in the United States Air Force. Despite facing persistent prejudice in a society structured to undermine people of color, Jordan's story is one of ultimate achievement, integrity, and perseverance in the face of adversity.
About the Author
CT Jordan is a retired United States Air Force veteran who served his country for nearly twenty-two years. Following his military service, Jordan built an extensive career in environmental safety as an environmental compliance inspector, a member of an environmental crimes task force, and the owner of a hazmat and emergency response company. After serving as an international marketing manager, he transitioned into human services as a certified batterer's intervention professional and domestic violence counselor-a role he considers his most rewarding, earning his group counseling sessions "Best in State" honors two years in a row. He is now fully retired and focused on his writing.
Under the Sheets of America is a 212-page hardcover with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-187-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/under-the-sheets-of-america For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/.
Contact Information
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us