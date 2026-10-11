World Health Summit 2026: Berlin Becomes Global Meeting Point for the Future of Health
October 11, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Health NewsBerlin, October 11, 2026
The World Health Summit (WHS) 2026, the leading platform for global health, brings together more than 4,000 participants from 130 countries in Berlin and tens of thousands more online from October 11 to 13. Under the theme "From Crisis to Resilience: Innovating for Health," the Summit convenes leaders from politics, science, civil society, and the private sector. Discussions address Ebola and other infectious diseases, antibiotic resistance, pandemic preparedness, resilient health systems, health care in conflict settings such as Ukraine, and climate-related health threats. The Summit will also address WHO leadership through a conversation with prospective candidates for the next WHO Director-General.
Against this backdrop, WHS President Axel R. Pries emphasized the need for innovation and collaboration: "Past achievements and continued progress in global health are increasingly challenged by multiple and overlapping crises. To build resilient, effective, and equitable health systems, we need innovation across biomedicine and technology, financing, delivery, and political coordination. This requires partnership and trust within and beyond the health sector and is at the heart of the World Health Summit 2026 leitmotif."
Announcements and new pledges during the official WHS press conference:
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World Health Summit
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