St. George, UT Author Explores the Geological Foundations of American Development
October 14, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Geology Made America Great" by Rick Miller, PhD, a nonfiction exploration of how geological processes helped establish physical conditions and natural resources that contributed to the agricultural and industrial development of the United States.
Miller approaches American development from the perspective of geology. This book explains fundamental geological concepts and the theory of plate tectonics before examining how geological events extending across immense spans of Earth history contributed to the distribution of resources including coal, iron, petroleum, gold, silver, copper, lead, and uranium.
A central theme is the relationship between natural resources and American industrialization. Miller examines, among other examples, the extensive coal deposits of the Appalachian region and iron ore of the Great Lakes region. The relative geographic proximity of these resources contributed to the development of major industrial centers as transportation networks and manufacturing expanded.
This book also considers the geological and geographical conditions associated with American agriculture and ranching, as well as the role of resource discoveries in westward development, transportation, infrastructure, and industrial expansion.
Miller brings a personal scientific perspective to the subject. After entering UCLA as a pre-med student, he took a summer geology course in 1962 and later made it his major. He later earned a PhD in geology and pursued a decades-long career in college-level teaching and research.
Now based in St. George, Utah, Miller also incorporates geological examples from the region. The book discusses an angular unconformity near his St. George home representing approximately 185 million years of geological time and examines Utah's uranium history within the Colorado Plateau
"Geology Made America Great" is a 140-page paperback with a retail price of $48.00 (eBook $43.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-392-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/geology-made-america-great . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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