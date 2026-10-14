Mesa, AZ Author Explores Recovery, Compassion, and Unexpected New Beginnings
October 14, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "A Destination to Remember" by Kim A. Hansen.
This novel introduces Penelope Bingham during a violent storm as she awakens inside her wrecked vehicle after crashing into a fallen tree. Injured and initially unable to see, she faces another disturbing discovery: she cannot remember her own name or the destination she had been trying so hard to reach.
Taken to Asherville Regional Hospital, Penny begins a gradual physical and mental recovery under the care of Dr. Jeremy Eastman. As pieces of her memory return, she recognizes an important connection to the medical world and ultimately rediscovers her identity as a physician assistant experienced in emergency-room care.
Her recovery opens the door to a larger journey. Penny's patient-centered approach to emergency medicine emphasizes communication, compassion, and teamwork. Her presence also encourages Jeremy to reconsider his own leadership style as they work toward creating a more cohesive ER team.
Against this medical setting, the novel develops the personal relationship between Penny and Jeremy while incorporating the routines and relationships of small-town life. This story explores recovery, belonging, professional purpose, teamwork, and the connections that can emerge from unexpected circumstances.
"A Destination to Remember" is a 138-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-114-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-destination-to-remember . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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