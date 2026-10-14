Miles City, MT Author Brings Friendship, Courage, and Discovery to a Colorful Dog-Park Adventure
October 14, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Dee Dee Meets Her Hero," an illustrated children's book by Betty Haggard, with illustrations by Alec Good.
This story follows Dee Dee, a Cairn Terrier who visits a new dog park with Grandma Freddye. Once given the opportunity to explore, Dee Dee eagerly sets out to discover her surroundings and meet some of the many dogs enjoying the park.
Her journey introduces young readers to an assortment of canine characters, including toy and Standard Poodles, a Labrador Retriever, and a Golden Retriever. Through these encounters, Dee Dee learns about different personalities, backgrounds, and experiences while enjoying the excitement of making new friends.
A particularly important encounter occurs when Dee Dee meets Luke, a black German Shepherd who served as a military working dog in Iraq. Luke tells Dee Dee about his training and service and shares some of what he learned with his enthusiastic new friend.
As Dee Dee's day unfolds, the story explores friendship, courage, curiosity, learning, kindness, and the importance of helping others.
The book's illustrations by Alec Good bring Dee Dee's world to life with colorful depictions of the dogs, flowers, paths, pond, and other features of the expansive dog park, while scenes involving Luke provide a visual connection to his military background.
Haggard has written numerous short stories and books featuring Dee Dee. Her author biography describes twenty-eight years as a Navy wife, with experiences living and traveling in places including French Morocco, Germany, and Japan, as well as the East and West Coasts of the United States.
"Dee Dee Meets Her Hero" is a 76-page paperback with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 979-8-90297-187-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/dee-dee-meets-her-hero . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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