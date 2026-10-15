Canadian Author Shares a Journey of Displacement, Resilience, and Belonging
October 15, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "The Land Beyond Borders," a memoir by Gatineau author Charles Uwitwongeye chronicling a life shaped by displacement, repeated border crossings, perseverance, and the search for belonging.
Born in 1981 as a refugee in Rwanda to Burundian parents, Uwitwongeye encountered questions of national identity from childhood. Those questions became increasingly urgent as war and political violence disrupted his education and family life and forced further movement across national borders.
"The Land Beyond Borders" follows his journey through Rwanda, Congo, Burundi, Tanzania, Kenya, the United States, and Canada. Alongside danger and uncertainty, this memoir explores the relationships and acts of kindness that sustained him, as well as the continuing influence of music, faith, family, and education.
Canada becomes a significant chapter in that journey. Uwitwongeye arrived in Canada in 2005 and settled in Gatineau, where he began navigating a new culture and rebuilding his education and career. He studied at Carleton University, eventually specializing in statistics, and began working on the 2011 census at Statistics Canada immediately after completing his final university exam.
This memoir follows the journey through later milestones of family and settlement, presenting belonging not simply as arrival in a particular country but as something constructed through perseverance, relationships, service, faith, and purpose. The book's epilogue describes a journey spanning from Nyantanga in 1981 to Gatineau in 2022.
"The Land Beyond Borders" is a 120-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-191-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Members of the press: to request a review copy or author interview, visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests; to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-land-beyond-borders . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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