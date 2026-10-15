Crewe, VA Author Introduces Young Readers to the Life Cycle of a Mallard Duck
October 15, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "When Will It Happen?," a children's book by Wendy W. Blanton that introduces young readers to the fascinating development of a mallard duck.
Told from the perspective of a growing duckling, "When Will It Happen?" follows the bird's experiences beginning inside an egg and continuing through important stages of early development. Readers encounter the anticipation of hatching, the excitement of discovering food and water, the experience of swimming, and the gradual changes in the duckling's feathers as it matures.
Throughout the story, the recurring question of when the next milestone will occur provides a connecting thread, encouraging children to consider how animals grow and develop over time.
The book's distinctive presentation combines accessible text with real-life photographs documenting different stages of a mallard's development. These visual elements offer children an opportunity to observe the physical changes that take place as a young duck grows.
In addition to introducing basic concepts related to bird development and animal life cycles, the book explores themes of curiosity, patience, growth, and individuality.
"When Will It Happen?" may be of interest to families, young animal enthusiasts, educators, and readers seeking approachable introductions to nature and animal development.
"When Will It Happen?" is a 28-page hardback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-154-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/when-will-it-happen . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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