Crewe, VA Author Introduces a Heartwarming Farm Story
October 17, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "And Then There Were Two!," a children's picture book by Wendy W. Blanton. Featuring real-life farm photographs and an endearing animal family, the book introduces young readers to the special relationship between a mother cow and her calf.
The story begins with Rosie, a cow preparing to welcome her baby. When Bingo arrives, Rosie takes readers along as her calf begins exploring the world around him. From meeting other farm animals and discovering the pasture to learning to eat grass and hay, Bingo experiences the everyday adventures of growing up on a farm.
Told from Rosie's perspective, the book emphasizes the tenderness, patience, and protective instincts of a mother caring for her young. As Bingo grows, Rosie remains a steady and loving presence in his life.
One of the book's distinctive features is its use of actual farm photographs. Rather than relying on traditional illustrations, "And Then There Were Two!" presents images of Rosie, Bingo, and their surroundings, allowing children to observe farm animals and their environment while following the story.
The book's accessible language and gentle narrative make it suitable for shared reading between adults and young children, particularly those interested in animals, nature, and farm life.
"And Then There Were Two!" is a 38-page hardback with a retail price of $31.00 (eBook $26.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-155-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/and-then-there-were-two . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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