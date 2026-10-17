Crewe, VA Author Introduces Young Readers to a Lovable Dog
October 17, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsDorrance Publishing Co., Inc. announces the release of "Will You Play With Me?," a children's picture book by Wendy W. Blanton.
At the heart of the book is Jake, a lovable dog who invites readers to join him for a day of play, exploration, and family companionship. Told from Jake's perspective, the story follows his everyday activities, from playing catch and enjoying his favorite toys to walking around the family farm and exploring the natural world.
Throughout the book, Jake demonstrates familiar behaviors that children can recognize and enjoy. He listens to his mom, waits patiently for his family, investigates interesting smells, and takes time to appreciate the outdoors.
Rather than relying on elaborate adventures, "Will You Play With Me?" finds its appeal in the ordinary moments that make life with a beloved pet meaningful.
This book features real-life photographs that accompany Jake's narration, giving young readers a visual connection to the story's central character and his surroundings.
Themes of patience, listening, family connection, and appreciation for nature emerge naturally through Jake's experiences. The straightforward text and photographic presentation make the book suitable for shared reading between young children and their caregivers.
"Will You Play With Me?" is a 38-page hardback with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-156-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/will-you-play-with-me . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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