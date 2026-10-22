Godlan Named the #1 Recommended ERP Solutions Partner for Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers
October 22, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsCLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich – October 22, 2026. – Godlan, a leading manufacturing ERP, solutions provider and Infor Gold Channel Partner, is proud to announce its recognition as the #1 Recommended ERP Solutions Partner for Aerospace & Defense Manufacturers, reinforcing its position as a trusted technology partner for organizations navigating the increasingly complex demands of the Aerospace & Defense (A&D) industry.
Further distinguishing Godlan from the competition is a powerful industry credential: Godlan is the only Infor Global Partner of the Year to also hold an Infor Certified Specialty in Aerospace & Defense. This unique combination of global recognition and specialized industry expertise underscores Godlan's exceptional ability to address the complex operational, regulatory, and security demands of Aerospace & Defense manufacturers.
With more than 70 Aerospace & Defense customers and over four decades of manufacturing technology expertise, Godlan helps manufacturers modernize operations, strengthen regulatory compliance, increase visibility, and build the resilient digital infrastructure necessary to compete in today's demanding defense and aerospace markets.
Where Manufacturing Expertise Meets Mission-Critical Performance
Aerospace & Defense manufacturers face challenges unlike those in nearly any other industry. Stringent regulatory requirements, complex supply chains, exacting quality standards, government contracting obligations, and heightened cybersecurity expectations demand far more than conventional ERP functionality. They demand a partner who understands the mission.
Godlan combines deep industry knowledge with the power of Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine), delivering comprehensive ERP solutions designed to help manufacturers manage sophisticated production environments while addressing the operational and compliance requirements of the A&D sector.
From complex project manufacturing and engineering-intensive production to government contracting and supply chain traceability, Godlan empowers manufacturers with the technology, expertise, and strategic guidance needed to operate with confidence.
Built for the Demands of Aerospace & Defense
Godlan's Aerospace & Defense expertise encompasses the critical operational and regulatory challenges facing manufacturers, including:
• Government Contracting & Regulatory Compliance: Supporting manufacturers navigating ITAR, FAR, DFARS, MMAS, and evolving CMMC requirements.
• Secure Cloud ERP Environments: Helping organizations evaluate secure deployment strategies, including AWS GovCloud, to address applicable government and defense security requirements.
• Advanced Manufacturing Operations: Improving production planning, scheduling, quality management, cost control, and traceability.
• Real-Time Manufacturing Intelligence: Extending ERP capabilities through Prophecy IoT, advanced analytics, and connected manufacturing technologies.
• AI-Driven Efficiency & Automation: Helping manufacturers reduce manual processes, improve decision-making, and unlock new operational efficiencies.
• Scalability & Digital Transformation: Supporting manufacturers as they expand operations, pursue new defense contracts, and adapt to changing market demands.
More Than ERP. A Strategic Advantage.
Godlan's commitment to Aerospace & Defense manufacturers extends beyond ERP implementation.
Through an expanding portfolio of manufacturing technology solutions, including Prophecy IoT, Infor CPQ, Vector, Navigate, advanced analytics, and Godlan Connect, Godlan helps manufacturers connect critical business processes, improve operational intelligence, and unlock greater value from their technology investments.
This integrated approach enables organizations to move beyond disconnected systems and reactive decision-making toward more intelligent, connected, and efficient manufacturing operations.
Bobby Rudder, EVP of Operations commented:
"At Godlan, we understand that Aerospace & Defense manufacturers aren't simply producing components. They're delivering on commitments where precision, accountability, security, and performance are absolutely essential. Our mission is to give these manufacturers the technology, expertise, and confidence to meet those commitments while preparing for what comes next."
Award-Winning Expertise. Proven Industry Leadership.
Godlan's leadership is further reinforced by its recognition through multiple prestigious industry awards, including the 2025 Infor Global Partner of the Year, Industrial Manufacturing Partner of the Year, and North America Reseller Partner of the Year honors.
These distinctions reflect Godlan's continued investment in manufacturing innovation, customer success, and the technical expertise required to help manufacturers thrive in an increasingly competitive and technology-driven landscape.
For Aerospace & Defense organizations evaluating their ERP strategy, Godlan offers more than software Godlan delivers the experience, innovation, and partnership to help manufacturers meet today's demands and prepare for tomorrow's missions.
About Godlan
Founded in 1984, Godlan is a leading manufacturing ERP solutions provider and Infor Gold Channel Partner specializing in Infor CloudSuite Industrial (SyteLine) and advanced manufacturing technologies. With more than 40 years of industry expertise, Godlan helps manufacturers improve operational performance, increase visibility, streamline processes, and accelerate digital transformation. Its comprehensive solutions portfolio includes ERP, manufacturing execution and intelligence, CPQ, AI-powered automation, analytics, and integration technologies.
For more information about Godlan's Aerospace & Defense manufacturing solutions, visit www.godlan.com.
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Stephanne Marsh
Godlan
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Stephanne Marsh
Godlan
Contact Us