Godlan Recognized as a 2026 Inc. Power Partner Award Winner
October 20, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsCLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – October 20, 2026 - Godlan, a leader in software solutions and manufacturing consulting, including ERP, CPQ, and IIoT solutions, has been named a 2026 Inc. Power Partner Awards winner, recognizing the company among the leading B2B partners supporting entrepreneurs and businesses across the country.
The annual Inc. Power Partner Awards honor B2B companies that have demonstrated a track record of helping entrepreneurs and businesses navigate the challenges of building and growing a company. From hiring and compliance to technology, infrastructure, fundraising, marketing, and more, these partners provide expertise and services that enable businesses to operate, scale, and pursue their ambitions.
"Business owners have no shortage of tools at their disposal, and B2B companies need to make clear why their products and services are worth the investment," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "The companies on this year's Power Partners list have done just that. They don't just have customers – they have superfans and evangelists. Across industries like marketing, financial services, and technology, they've proved their dedication to helping fellow business owners grow and succeed."
"Being recognized as an Inc. Power Partner for the third time is a meaningful reflection of the relationships we've built with our customers and the trust they continue to place in our team," said Bobby Rudder, EVP of Operations at Godlan. "Our focus has always been on understanding the unique challenges manufacturers face and helping them achieve measurable results through the right technology, expertise, and support. This recognition reinforces our commitment to being a partner our customers can count on for long-term success."
With more than four decades of experience serving manufacturing companies, Godlan provides implementation, consulting, CPQ services, IIoT solutions, and business performance expertise. The company has also been honored on the Inc. 5000 list, named Infor Partner of the Year multiple consecutive times, and recognized among Control Engineering's System Integrator Giants.
For more information on Inc.'s Power Partner Awards or to view the complete list of honorees, visit https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards.
About Godlan, Inc.
Founded in 1984, Godlan is a leading business performance specialist focused on helping manufacturers achieve excellence through technology and process innovation. From ERP and CPQ to Industrial IoT and analytics, Godlan empowers clients with tools that drive efficiency, scalability, and growth. Learn more at www.godlan.com.
About Inc.
Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
Contact Information
Stephanne Marsh
Godlan, Inc.
Contact Us
Stephanne Marsh
Godlan, Inc.
Contact Us
Email Godlan, Inc.
Attachments